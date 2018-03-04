Lewisburg’s ‘Miller Center’, open, and growing

LEWISURG – Lewisburg’s first comprehensive, community fitness facility, gym and wellness center is officially open. An estimated 2,000 people visited The Miller Center in Lewisburg during its grand opening on Saturday. Drew Kelly, executive director, said they have 1,100 members so far and over 2,000 people participating in sporting activities at the center.

Beth Miller, one of the board members of the center said it was especially heartening to see the Miller family’s vision come to fruition, “It’s thrilling. It’s humbling. It’s exciting. I think we’re on the cusp of even more that we’ll be able to do for the community. We’ve only scratched the surface of this in my opinion, and having people come through the center and now see the space, all of the sudden its generating more ideas than we could have come up with on our own”.

She reiterated that, they hope it becomes people’s ‘third place’… not their home, not their workplace, but, a third place where they can relax, exercise, and eat healthy. “A gathering place, bringing the community together… not only for activities surrounding sports, of a physical nature, but also I think with a café, we really feel like it’s one of the cornerstones of wellness for us”.

A ribbon cutting was held Saturday with remarks from Evangelical Community Hospital, as they have some of their facilities there, and comments from Stacey Sommerfield of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority. The Cornerstone Café is open to the public as well.