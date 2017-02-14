Lewisburg’s Flood Impact Task Force to host information session

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Flood Impact Task Force is hosting a public information session on the floodplain. The meeting will take place February 28 at 7 p.m. at the William Cameron Engine Company training facility.

The Task Force will review various publicly available resources, including maps of the floodplain and studies of the local impacts of the changes to the National Flood Insurance Program. This is also an opportunity for the Task Force to talk with residents and property owners about their concerns for structures in the floodplain. Maps and analysis generated by a summer intern at Bucknell University will also be on hand. The public is encouraged to attend. (Ali Stevens)