LEWISBURG – A Lewisburg woman is facing multiple charges for prescription fraud. State police say 35-year-old Neina Brady called in and picked up numerous fake prescription refills at several area pharmacies. The prescriptions were for Tramadol, a pain medication.

Brady was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and sent to the Union County prison on $100,000 bail. Charges include obtaining a controlled substance through fraud and possession of a controlled substance. (Ali Stevens)