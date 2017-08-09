Lewisburg Triathlon is this weekend, watch for delays

LEWISBURG – Over 100 kids and 200 adults will be taking to the streets of Lewisburg this Friday and Saturday. The Lewisburg Sprint Triathlon organizers are asking motorists to use caution Friday for the kids triathlon, and Saturday during the adult event.

The kid’s triathlon will begin Friday at 6pm at the Lewisburg Community Pool, more than 100 children will be on Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township streets surrounding the park. The adult race begins at 8am Saturday and over 200 bicycle and foot racers are expected to participate.

Roads around the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park are expected to be closed for 2 hours Saturday morning. Traffic will be affected on Mary Street and North Fifteenth St. Delays are expected on Route 192 in both directions. You can look at the race maps at www.lewisburgTriathlon.com.