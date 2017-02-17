Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Hosts Arts and Crafts Fair

LEWISBURG – You can beat the winter blues by attending an event this weekend. The Lewisburg Sunset Rotary is hosting an arts and crafts fair on Saturday at the Lewisburg Hotel.

Featuring over 40 vendors, Karen Teichman says the hotel will be filled with a wide variety of items on display. “They gave us the ballroom and we sold out. They gave us the conference room upstairs and we filled that. Then they gave the dining room downstairs and then we filled the second dining room downstairs. So, we are taking over two floors of the Lewisburg Hotel with some awesome products,” Teichman said.

Teichman told about the fair’s vendors. “We have antiques. We have a lady who does tye-dyes and they are so cool. We have Green Vintage Hippy Project with her paper products, Lewisburg MTH Metal Art. There will be doll clothes, things for children. A popular thing right now are Himalayan salt lamps. The maker will be there from Hegins,” Teichman said.

The Beat the Winter Blues Arts and Crafts Fair will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m at the Lewisburg Hotel. The hotel’s bistro menu will be providing for a lunch option to fair shoppers. All proceeds from the event are given back to the community. (Alex Reichenbach)