Lewisburg schools participate in national walkout

LEWISBURG – A number of students in the Lewisburg School District took place in Wednesday’s national walkout remembering the Parkland, Florida victims and call for tighter gun control.

At Lewisburg High School, students say more action can be taken beyond today, “At times, it seems we are far from Parkland, far from Harrisburg, our capitol, and far from Washington D.C. But we are not far from Sunbury, where just 12 days ago, a man was shot in the face by his friend. So we can protest like we are today. And we can call.”

One student said students are urged to call their local legislators, “Call Fred Keller (R-85th), our state legislator, call Gene Yaw (R-23, Williamsport), our state senator, call Bob Casey (D-PA) and Pat Toomey (R-PA), our U.S. Senators. Call Governor Wolf and call President Trump. Just call.”

Students also held a moment of silence after reading the names of the Florida shooting victims and laying flowers down for each one.

Students sixth through eighth grade at the Donald Eichorn Middle School also participated in the walkout. Other Valley schools took part, including Shikellamy, Selinsgrove, Danville, and Bloomsburg. We have much more coverage at WKOK.com and in future newscasts.