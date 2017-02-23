Lewisburg schools choose new superintendent

LEWISBURG — A man who has already been to The Valley for education, will oversee one of the The Valley’s school districts. The Lewisburg Area School District has chosen their next superintendent. In a news release Thursday night, district school board president Kathy Swope said Dr. Steven Skalka of East China, Michigan, has been chosen to succeed Dr. Mark DiRocco, who retired earlier this year.

Full text of the news release is printed below.

(Lewisburg, PA) – Following a five month, nationwide search to locate a new superintendent to lead the Lewisburg Area School District, the school board elected Steven C. Skalka, Ed.D. to serve as the district’s new Chief Education Officer. “The Board believes Dr. Skalka is an excellent choice for LASD because of the exceptional skills and attributes he possesses that align with the established culture of the district,” explained Kathy K. Swope, board president.

Dr. Skalka completed his undergraduate degree in mathematics at Bucknell University and a doctorate in educational administration and policy from the University of Michigan. His extensive experience in education includes teaching high school mathematics, serving as a high school assistant principal, high school principal, and assistant superintendent, prior to his current position as superintendent of the East China School District in Michigan.

His professional highlights include participation in the Salzburg Seminar for Public Policy in Salzburg, Austria and the US Department of State Fulbright Exchange Program where he spent six weeks at Churston-Ferrers Grammar School in Brixham, England.

The board elected Skalka for a term of three years at an annual salary of $150,000. He plans to relocate to the district in June. Skalka is proud of his family and will bring his wife Stacy with him to Lewisburg. They have a son Quinn, a graduate of the University of Michigan, and daughter Emily, a freshman in the Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning Program at the University of Cincinnati.

When asked about assuming the duties of superintendent for Lewisburg Area School District, Dr. Skalka said, “I look forward to returning to Lewisburg and serving a community that values educating the whole child by having high expectations for students and documented success academically, athletically, and in the arts.”

A profile of the candidate the district and community were seeking was determined with the assistance of a consultant who met with focus groups and collected survey information from hundreds of staff, students, and community members. That profile consisted of a list of skills and attributes that were used throughout the process to assess the candidates, according to Swope.