Lewisburg School District chooses a new school board member

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District has filled a vacancy on the school board. The board chose John Rowe of Lewisburg to replace Myrna Perkins, who resigned in December. His term will run through the end of December. Rowe is the head gymnastics coach for Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority and owns CrossFit in Lewisburg.

As for the search for a new superintendent, School Board President Kathy Swope says they received more than 50 applicants for the job and will narrow the candidate pool to about six during an executive session on January 24. Interviews are expected to take place in February. (Ali Stevens)