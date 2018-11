LEWISBURG – Lewisburg residents are doing all they can to get the borough’s downtown Christmas lights back on. A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for new Christmas lights in the downtown area.

Earlier this week, the borough said the current lights are in bad shape and it couldn’t afford to replace them, according to various media reports. Over $2,500 has been raised so far. A goal of $60,000 has been set. You can find the link to the GOFundMe page at WKOK.com.