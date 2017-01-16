Lewisburg mother uses personal information from children to set up fake accounts

LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg woman faces theft and identity theft charges for using personal information from her children to set up fake accounts. PennLive.com reports 34-year-old Marenda Davi has been charged by state police.

From 2012 to 2015, Davi is accused of using the social security numbers, dates of birth and other information for her children, ages 13 and 15. She is also accused of using the information of a 49-year-old victim. The information was used to create fraudulent accounts through financial institutions and utility companies.

Davi was reportedly responsible for the theft of about $4,700 and the attempted theft of more than $6,600. Davi was arrested on Friday and released on bail and preliminary hearing is set for February 1. (Ali Stevens)