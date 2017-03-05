Lewisburg man is dead after stabbing Saturday night

LEWISBURG – A Lewisburg man is dead after a stabbing in downtown Lewisburg Saturday night. Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost tells us 20-year-old Aaron Boone was stabbed and killed in the area of South Seventh Street and St. Louis Street.

The man who stabbed him is identified as 32-year-old Terrel Jordan. Police are looking for Jordan, who has been seen in the Mifflinburg and Sunbury areas lately. Jordan is described as a black male, 5 foot 9, 150 pounds, with medium length dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and dark shoes. Jordan is charged with one count of criminal homicide. His whereabouts are currently not known.

Police say the two men were arguing when the stabbing occurred. A state police forensic investigative team assisted on the scene along with the Union County Coroner. (Ali Stevens)