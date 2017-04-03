Lewisburg man caused accident in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND — The driver of a car, speeding the wrong way on a one-way street in Northumberland Saturday night has been identified. 49-year-old Anthony Clark of Lewisburg is facing charges for the accident in the 700 block of Front Street in Northumberland. Police say after Clark struck two poles, downing utility wires, he struck an occupied car and several parked cars.

Police say Clark was speeding down Front Street around 8 p.m. and went around King Street Park and back down Front Street going in the wrong direction. The vehicle caught fire and was destroyed. Clark was not seriously injured in the crash. PPL spent more than a day at the scene of the accident and Route 11 reopened around 4 p.m. on Sunday. (Ali Stevens)