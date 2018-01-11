Lewisburg Ice Rink saved by generous contribution

LEWISBURG—Thanks to a generous contribution the Lewisburg Ice Rink will be open this season. The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority announced Monday that they ice rink would not open for the 2018, but today an anonymous donor made it possible for the rink to open.

Stacey Sommerfield, Director of the BVRA says on the heels of local media reports about the rink being unable to open; a community angel has stepped forward. Sommerfield did not indicate the dollar amount associated with the donation.

The BVRA staff will work this weekend, and if weather permits the rink can be open Monday January 15. For more information about the rink visit bvrec.org. (Sarah Benek)