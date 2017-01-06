Lewisburg High School hosts 2nd annual MiniTHON

LEWISBURG — Students in the Lewisburg Area School District will be dancing to fight childhood cancer. The high school is hosting the 2nd annual MiniTHON Saturday, January 14 to raise funds for families dealing with the disease.

Maggie Barrett, a senior at Lewisburg High School, explains how they are raising funds, “MiniTHON at Lewisburg is an eight hour no sitting, no kneeling dance marathon. It’s done in solidarity with kids suffering from pediatric cancer.”

Barrett says the money earned will go to the Hershey Medical Center, “The funds will help take care of the expenses that those families would have had to pay for out of pocket elsewhere. It’s going to pay for gas money, food, lodging, everything so all they have to worry about is taking care of their child.”

Last year, the school raised just over $15,000. Rachel Wakeman, a junior, says they’re hoping to receive even more community support during this year’s marathon, “This is our second year and we really only think that it’s going to get better from here. We were really excited with everything we were able to accomplish last year and we’re just really hoping that we can extend our reach into the community, beat our goal, and contribute more to this great organization.”

The Lewisburg MiniTHON is open to public from 3 to 7 p.m at the high school on January 14. Students will be dancing for the entire eight hours of the marathon. Students will be providing tours of the new school during the event. This year’s MiniTHON goal is $20,000. To make a donation, you can visit their website. We’ve posted a link in this story at www.wkok.com. The link is https://fourdiamonds.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=1475.