GSVYMCA unveils Lewisburg’s new YMCA Express. Big Y coming next

LEWISBURG — There will be a YMCA in Lewisburg starting next week. Announced Friday, The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA says it will be opening a YMCA Express at the site of the former Silver Moon Fitness center.

Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA says while the Y continues to raise funds to build a new YMCA at the former Wal-Mart, site, YMCA Express will offer many of the amenities and typical YMCA would.

She says the YMCA will transition from Silver Moon Fitness to the YMCA Thursday, February 15. All current members of Silver Moon Fitness are welcome at the YMCA. She said they are pleased to expand the Y programming in Lewisburg.

Upon completion of the fund raising effort, the full facility YMCA in Lewisburg will feature an indoor competitive pool and warm water therapy pool, a full-size gymnasium, health and wellness center, teen and senior program center, as well as a full-day child care center. Find out more information at gsvymca.org.