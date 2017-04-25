Lewisburg gets artsy this weekend

LEWISBURG – VanGo is coming to the Lewisburg Arts Festival this weekend…VanGo is a museum on wheels and it will be part of the festival Saturday. Also new to this year’s festivities is four food courts, including some artisan foods.

Connie Timm, President of the Lewisburg Arts Council, says it’s the best day of the year, “ it’s the most wonderful day in Lewisburg everyone comes to town. I think it celebrates art in the most populous way everybody is thinking about art and craft and making things that are other than purposeful.”

Saturday will be the biggest event of the festival and it will take place on Market Street, between Front Street almost to 7th Street 10am to 5pm. There will be 140 artists on display, all forms of art from sculpting to painting to colored pencils.

Sara Kelley, past President and current board member, says celebrating the arts is very important, “more and more evidence seems to be out there that the arts really help every other area of learning, they help your creativity. We couldn’t do the kind of problem solving we clearly need to be doing at all levels of government and society rightnow if we did not have creativity. It just brings such joy, I don’t know of a better reason to celebrate the arts then to have some joy in our lives.”

Along with the art there will be four smaller food courts with over 40 different food vendors and artisans. Also, a petting zoo, live entertainment, and a special exhibit called “VanGo.” VanGo, featuring “Art Tech,” which is where art and technology intersect.

The festival kicks off on Friday night, with indoor exhibitions opening at 6:30pm with the 35th annual photography exhibit at the Himmelreich Memorial Library. Friday night concludes with a reception and art exhibit at the Packwood House Museum, beginning at 7pm. More info at www.lewisburgartscouncil.org