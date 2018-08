LEWISBURG – This weekend’s annual cleanup of the Susquehanna River in Lewisburg will now take place a two weeks later than scheduled. Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation tells us the Fall In-River Cleanup has been postponed from this Saturday to Saturday, September 8.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cleanup was moved due to ongoing high water levels, which won’t allow a lot of wading options.