LEWISBURG — There is a new executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. The group announced Friday that Ellen Ruby will head the organization. the organization in a news release says Ruby has been a special projects manager with the LDP since 2014. She takes over the organization which is the lead downtown revitalization and promotion agency in Lewisburg.

Ruby replaces Teri Rill of State College, who was hired in February of 2017/ Rill replaced Dan Bevis who resigned in October 2016 after only two months on the job. Prior to Bevis, Linda Sterling held the position for 16 years.

The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership was formed in 1999 by store owners, Bucknell University and borough officials, with a goal of marketing the downtown, keeping businesses in the town and hosting community events.

Ruby will be a guest on WKOK Sunrise this Monday morning (8/27).

Here is the full news release from the LDP:

Lewisburg Downtown Partnership names new executive director

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) is pleased to introduce Ellen Ruby as the organization’s new executive director.

LDP is an accredited Main Street organization, leading the charge to develop Lewisburg as a cultural and economic magnet for the region. The LDP supports existing merchants and welcomes new business prospects; and fosters partnerships with stakeholders that create community and economic opportunity.

“Lewisburg is unique; business owners and community members are engaged in way not found in other places,” said Mrs. Ruby, who has held the role of Special Projects Manager with LDP since 2014 and has served as Interim Director previously. “I’m excited to now play an expanded role in furthering the growth and success of our downtown district.”

“We’re looking forward to working with Ellen to ensure downtown remains the heart and soul of Lewisburg,” said Susan Kauffman, president of the LDP board of directors.

Mrs. Ruby brings deep experience in logistics, transportation, accounting, and business operations to the organization. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA. She grew up in Selinsgrove, worked in the Philadelphia area, and after several years of corporate experience returned to the Susquehanna Valley, where she and her husband have raised three sons.