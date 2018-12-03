Lewisburg downtown Christmas lights are coming back

LEWISBURG – What’s described by business owners as Lewisburg’s “Miracle on Market” will soon be illuminated again. Susan Kauffman, President of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, tells us Lewisburg Borough Council has approved bringing back the Christmas lights on Market Street. Kauffman says the lights will be back on in time for Lewisburg Late Shoppers Night . She tells us crews will be working from 7 a.m. through to install the lights.

Because the borough is trying to get the downtown lights up before Late Shoppers Night next week, they will be purchasing non-commerical lights. The non-commerical lights will last three to four years, and during that time, the borough will work out a permanent plan for industrial lights. Kauffman says the GoFundMe page that was started by residents to get the lights back is now in a restricted account with the downtown partnership.

Kauffman also says everyone on borough council was in favor of bringing the lights back. Helping the decision is a large number of volunteers who have offered to help with the lights, including from Citizen’s Electric, East Buffalo Township, and others.

Kauffman says business owners are thrilled with the decision, noting business along Market Street this week was slower than usual. She and other business owners say Market Street looked “like it was closed” when it got dark without the lights.

Kauffman says about 20 people attended the meeting, including many business owners.