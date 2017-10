LEWISBURG – With up to 3 inches of rain forecast for The Valley for Sunday, the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation has delayed their River Town Team Community Cleanup to Sunday November 12, from 2 to 4 pm. The cleanup was originally schedule for today, but in light of the forecast it was decided to delay it.

Volunteers are asked to meetup at Kidsburg in Hufnagle Park in two weeks, Nov. 12.