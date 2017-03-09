Lewisburg Children’s Museum is beginning to take shape

LEWISBURG — The new Lewisburg Children’s Museum at the former Lewisburg High School building is beginning to take shape. Executive Director Abby Gulden-Luthi spoke with WKOK’s Mark Lawrence as construction was underway on the new museum.

She said, “We just started construction last week, so we are in our second week of construction. Last week the walls were stripped and the chalkboards came down. This week we have started painting the walls and in a few of the rooms within the space.”

Gulden-Luthi says the timetable for the museum is right on schedule, “We are very excited that we started construction last week because that puts us in about a three-month readiness period, so we hope to be ready in the beginning of June and be open this summer.”

Fundraising continues for the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, with some upcoming events, “The same weekend as the April Arts Festival in Lewisburg, will be our second Helping Hands fundraiser, which was very successful the first time around, but a lot of folks missed it. We will be doing that again as well as a raffle.”

You can visit their website at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org for upcoming events and more details about the new museum for kids. (Ali Stevens)