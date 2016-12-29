Lewisburg Children’s Museum getting closer to opening their doors

LEWISBURG — The area’s first children’s museum will be opening in 2017. Abby Gulden-Luthi is executive director and says they are excited to get started setting up their exhibits inside the former Lewisburg High School building in the weeks ahead.

She explained, “Green Space, our landlord, will own the building by January 11. So, we can move in shortly after and start tearing down walls and building our exhibits and really begin creating the space. We are really excited about that.”

She explained what they have planned for the museum, “We will have two rooms on the first floor right inside door number nine, we will have a programming room and then a music centered programming room. And then on the second floor will be all of our exhibits and our party room. We are hoping to have our grand opening to coincide with the Lewisburg Arts Festival on the weekend of April 29. Hopefully if all goes well, all of our construction and everything else, we will be able to do that.”

And Gulden Luthi gave a snapshot of the exhibits the children will be able to enjoy, “We have included a science and space room, a nature area that will also focus on the Susquehanna River, we will have a building and digging area, we will have a dining area and farm area as well as a grocery store. That will all be part of a large transition room. And then our other rooms will include inside the body, a playtime theater and a creation space for arts and crafts. We also have a TV and radio station.”

You can support the Lewisburg Children’s Museum by taking part in their final fundraiser of 2016 on Saturday. They are having a New Year’s Eve celebration for the whole family from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Lewisburg Hotel, “It is a London theme, so we will be projecting the London New Year’s Eve celebration at 7 p.m. our time, which is midnight in London.

To get tickets for Saturday’s event or to learn more about the Children’s Museum, you can visit their website www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. You can hear more from Abby Gulden-Luthi from WKOK Sunrise online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)