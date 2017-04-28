Lewisburg Borough Council candidates face off at forum

LEWISBURG– Lewisburg Borough Council candidates voiced their opinions at the League of Women Voters candidate’s night, Tuesday. There are three candidates running for two positions for the Lewisburg Borough Council ward two. Each candidate was asked a series of questions from the league and audience.

One question asked was, traditionally municipalities have used federal and state grants to finance local projects, if these funding streams are cut how would you adjust?

Candidate, Fred Martin says if elected he would think outside of the box saying, “Lewisburg Borough is blessed in the sense that is has no debt. It may need to have a debt if block grant funding is concluded. When a novel situation presents any government the only thing you can do as some of the individuals said is to think outside the box.”

Opponent, Jordi Comas says he would look at how the cuts would affect the most vulnerable saying, ” So taxes is not a four letter word and there are smart taxes and dumb taxes and smart uses for tax money and dumb uses for tax money. I think the first thing to look at what we are getting for the revenue we are getting a lot of it is investments. I for sure would prioritize who are the most vulnerable in the borough and how the tax cuts would affect them, because I think how we treat the least among us says a lot about the best of us.”

The spring primary election is May 16. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will be providing a voter’s guide to residents ten days before the election on their website at lwvlewisburgarea.org. ( Sarah Benek)