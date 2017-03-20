Lewisburg Area School District is looking to fill board vacancy

LEWISBURG—The Lewisburg Area School Board is looking for a new member after the resignation of Kelly Komula. She’ll be taking a job outside of the area. President, Kathy Swope says, the board is seeking an individual to fill the vacancy until the next municipal election.

Anyone interested in appointment for the position will have until 12pm on Thursday, March 30 to submit a Letter of Interest. Applicants must be a Pennsylvania citizen, be 18 years of age, have good moral character and be a resident of the school district for at least a year.

The school board will conduct interviews of all candidates prior to their meeting on April 6. A vote to elect someone to the position will be the final order of business at the end of the board meeting that evening. For more details visit the district website at lasd.us. (Sarah Benek)