LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg area man has been charged with molesting an 8-year-old girl. 19-year-old Blake Lloyd was arrested Tuesday and charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and sent to prison on $25,000 bail. The alleged incident took place Sunday at a home in Buffalo Township, Union County. (Ali Stevens)