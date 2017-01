LEWISBURG — An open house for the new Lewisburg Area High School will be held this weekend. Guided tours, showcasing the brand new facility will be held on Saturday, January 7 from 9 a.m to noon.

Tours will be led by students or staff lasting between 30 to 40 minutes. Attendees are asked to meet in the front lobby for the event. This open house was rescheduled from December 17, which was postponed due to inclement weather. The new building is LEED Gold Certified for energy efficiency.