Letter accuses Vatican officials knowing of disgraced McCarrick acts: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/26/18

DUBLIN (AP) — The Vatican’s retired ambassador to the United States has penned an 11-page letter accusing senior Vatican officials of knowing as early as 2000 that the disgraced former archbishop of Washington, ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, regularly invited seminarians into his bed, but promoted him to cardinal nevertheless. The letter from the conservative cleric also accuses Pope Francis of having initially rehabilitated McCarrick despite being informed of his penchant for young seminarians in 2013.

MONESSEN, Pa. (AP) — A high school football game in western Pennsylvania was canceled after one of the school districts said it received word of a possible threat against players. Monessen officials said the Charleroi Area School District contacted them Friday about “a threat directed towards our student athletes.” Monessen was to host the season-opening game of the WPIAL rivals.

Charleroi officials said the decision to call off the game was made “to ensure the health, safety and welfare of students, faculty, spectators and all community stakeholders attending the event.” Monessen superintendent Leanne Spazak said the game will not be rescheduled. The district’s head football coach said many of his players were left tearful after they found out the game had been canceled.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say they arrested 16 people at a counter-protest to a small Philadelphia march in support of police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that about 20 people were taking part in Saturday’s “Blue Lives Matter” march that started at Independence Hall and went through Center City. Police say about 75 protesters identifying themselves as part of anti-fascist or “antifa” groups were protesting near City Hall.

They were arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and several members began to fight with police. A total of 16 people were arrested, nine of whom were issued citations for failure to disperse and seven of whom charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Police said the “Blue Lives Matter” march was occurring simultaneously, but the two groups didn’t interact.

Features

BALTIMORE (AP) — It’s a place nearly synonymous with its beloved regional delicacy: soft-shell blue crabs. For residents of Maryland, tucking into a crab cake or cracking into a bushel of steamed crustaceans along with a cold beer is practically a cultural institution. That’s why an animal rights group’s new campaign of encouraging people in Maryland’s biggest city to stop eating their iconic blue crab and other marine creatures is raising eyebrows. A number of residents reacted Friday with bewilderment or outright laughter.

In recent days, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals erected a billboard near Baltimore’s bustling Inner Harbor featuring Maryland’s official state crustacean, the blue crab, with the words: “I’m ME, not MEAT. See the individual. Go Vegan.” It’s part of a nationwide campaign by the group encouraging people to embrace a diet with no aquatic creatures or other animals. PETA has placed similarly-themed billboards in several other U.S. locations, including one in Maine targeting lobster consumption.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. (NBC’s Meet the Press is on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com Sunday at noon).

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Flake; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and David Cicilline, D-R.I. “Fox News Sunday” — Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mayo, Florida, is holding the mayo, at least for a few days. The mayor of this tiny town of less than 1,500 residents is announcing Saturday that the city is switching its name to “Miracle Whip.” But it’s a joke. Videographers for the Kraft Heinz-owned mayonnaise-alternative want to capture the shock of residents when they hear that the name of their town is being changed to a corporate brand.

The town’s elected officials say they will let residents in on the joke after a few days, but not before street signs and the name on the water tower have been switched out. However, an open-government advocate says the elected officials may have violated Florida’s Sunshine Law by reaching the deal with Miracle Whip behind closed doors.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies wrap up a weekend series north of the border against the Toronto Blue Jays. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with first pitch at 1:07 p.m.

AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final San Francisco 5 Texas 3 Final Toronto 8 Philadelphia 6 Final Seattle 4 Arizona 3, 10 Innings ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final N-Y Yankees 10 Baltimore 3 Final Chi White Sox 6 Detroit 1 Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 1 Final N-Y Yankees 5 Baltimore 1 Final Oakland 6 Minnesota 2 Final Kansas City 7 Cleveland 1 Final Houston 8 L-A Angels 3 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Chi Cubs 10 Cincinnati 6 Final N-Y Mets 3 Washington 0 Final Pittsburgh 9 Milwaukee 1 Final Miami 3 Atlanta 1 Final Colorado 9 St. Louis 1 Final L-A Dodgers 5 San Diego 4, 12 Innings ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Chicago 27 Kansas City 20 Final Pittsburgh 16 Tennessee 6 Final L.A. Rams 21 Houston 20 Final Indianapolis 23 San Francisco 17 Final Baltimore 27 Miami 10 Final Jacksonville 17 Atlanta 6 Final New Orleans 36 L.A. Chargers 7 Cincinnati at Buffalo 4:00 p.m. Arizona at Dallas 8:00 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Vancouver 3 San Jose 2 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Texas at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Arizona 4:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Houston at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 8:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta at Miami 1:10 p.m. Washington at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado 3:10 p.m. San Diego at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Washington at Atlanta 3:00 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle 5:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Chicago 27 Kansas City 20 Final Pittsburgh 16 Tennessee 6 Final L.A. Rams 21 Houston 20 Final Indianapolis 23 San Francisco 17 Final Baltimore 27 Miami 10 Final Jacksonville 17 Atlanta 6 Final New Orleans 36 L.A. Chargers 7 Cincinnati at Buffalo 4:00 p.m. Arizona at Dallas 8:00 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER D.C. United at New York 7:00 p.m.

