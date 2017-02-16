Lemons named chair of NCAA Division III President’s Council

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University’s president has been chosen to serve as a member of an NCAA board. Susquehanna Dr. L. Jay Lemons has been selected as chair of the National College Athletic Association’s Division III President’s Council.

In this position, Dr. Lemons will chair the council’s strategic planning and finance committee, as well as serve on the board of governors.

A track and field athlete while pursing his undergraduate degrees himself, Lemons believes athletics play an important role in the education and leadership development of students. Lemons has been president of Susquehanna University since February 2001. SU’s Board of Trustees voted in November to elect Jonathan D. Green as the university’s 15th president, effective July 1. (Alex Reichenbach)