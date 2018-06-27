Legislation can fix the immigration issue, says Friedenberg

SUNBURY— A change to U.S. foreign policy could reduce the influx of illegal immigration into our country says Mark Friedenberg, Democratic candidate for the US Congress 9th district, “I think that American foreign policy should be focused on stabilizing those countries, reduce the pressures for people to make this incredibly dangerous journey where people can die just on the trip. Then of course to reduce the pressure on our immigration system, our law enforcement, and Homeland Security to try to help these people and that’s really what I’m looking for.”

Friedenberg joined WKOK’s On The Mark recently to give his view on the family separation issue, “I do think we need a legislative fix, now I would like to see a little more leadership from the president in terms of what he wants. I think that will help to get something through congress. When you have these competing bills I think it waters down both of them.”

Last week President Trump signed an executive order to stop the separation of children from their parents and reunite those previously separated, but this action will only last 21 days due to the immigration law on the books. You can hear the whole conversation with Friedenberg on On The Mark at WKOK.com.