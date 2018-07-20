Legalizing & taxing marijuana could help state: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/20/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog says legalizing and taxing the sale and use of marijuana at 35 percent could add more than a half-billion dollars to state coffers. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released an analysis Thursday that said there are about 800,000 regular users of the drug in the state.

DePasquale, a Democrat, says the retail market could be about $1.7 billion, based on studies in other states that indicate adult users typically spend about $2,100 a year on marijuana. Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016. Possession or sale of the drug for other purposes remains a crime, although Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and several other Pennsylvania cities have decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana. DePasquale says nearly 21,000 adults were charged last year with low-level marijuana offenses.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Penn State’s board is considering a proposal to keep in-state resident undergraduate tuition at current levels next year, the second such freeze in recent years. The board’s finance committee endorsed the proposal during a meeting in Reading on Thursday. For Penn Staters from outside Pennsylvania, roughly 30 percent of undergraduates, tuition is likely to increase by just over 3.5 percent.

In-state freshmen and sophomores currently pay about $17,000. For out-of-state students, it’s more than $32,000. The school is also working to reduce the cost to students by lowering the length of time it takes to get a degree. The full board is expected to vote on the tuition proposal and the overall $6.5 billion budget on Friday. The University of Pittsburgh froze tuition for most in-state undergraduates on Monday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — House Republican committee chairmen want the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office to look into the circumstances surrounding unauthorized changes to the state government website that fields requests for birth and death records. The four chairmen wrote Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday, asking for an investigation to ensure personal information wasn’t breached.

State officials said last week they shut down the system for about a week in June after someone with apparent inside knowledge made “cosmetic modifications” to the site. The Office of Administration says no records were viewed, accessed, created or deleted. It says that if records had been compromised, the people affected would have been notified. Shapiro’s spokesman says his office has been in contact with the Wolf administration to determine what occurred and the appropriate way to respond.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia have released video of a road rage shooting in which a suspect with a woman and two young children in the car opens fire on another driver outside a mall. Police say the 22-year-old victim was hit in the torso and has a bullet lodged in his spine following the July 3 altercation on a road in front of the Roosevelt Mall. Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum says the injuries likely will affect him for the rest of his life. Police released surveillance video of the shooting on Thursday. They are searching for a 1998-2002 green Toyota Corolla.

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania town’s newest coffee shop is offering people recovering from opioid addiction a fresh start, one steaming cup of java at a time. Hope & Coffee began serving customers Thursday morning in Tamaqua. In some ways, Hope & Coffee looks like any other hip cafe with its vintage parquet floors, leather sofas, free wi-fi and gourmet coffee beans.

But this is coffee with a twist: People in recovery renovated the 1865 Victorian home, built the coffee bar, supply the beans and serve as the nonprofit coffee shop’s managers and baristas. Upstairs rooms will offer space for recovery meetings. Eventually, officials hope the cafe will fund an endowment to match people in early recovery with other area employers. It’s the brainchild of a successful business leader who’s been sober for more than 35 years and became dismayed as the opioid epidemic gripped her hometown.

Features

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has doubled down on his defense of President Donald Trump to the Martha’s Vineyard crowd that he says has shunned him. The Boston Globe reports Dershowitz hosted a talk at a local theater Wednesday night where he explains his past comments and says his job is to “provoke conversation.”

Dershowitz has been criticized for arguing that a special counsel should not have been appointed to investigate Trump’s dealings with Russia. He laments in an op-ed for The Hill last month that his stance has prompted liberal elites on the Vineyard, where he frequently vacations, to shun him. Wednesday’s event comes days after Trump suggested he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin when he denied Russian agents interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small crowd that gathered Thursday outside the Los Angeles office of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters to counter an expected protest by a self-styled militia group burned an American flag taken from the back of a pickup truck. The incident happened after the far-right Oath Keepers group didn’t appear at the office after saying it would rally against the congresswoman.

A group of counter-protesters there to support Waters were chanting “black power” and other slogans when the pickup approached. The vehicle, occupied by two men who appeared to be white, was stopped by the crowd. Some marchers opened the doors and one grabbed the flag flying on a pole in the bed of the truck, which sped off.

NEW YORK (AP) — What do the phrases “blind hatred,” ”frothing,” ”hysteria,” ”meltdown,” ”freak-out” and “derangement” have in common? They’ve all been used by Fox News Channel personalities this week to describe media coverage of President Donald Trump’s Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham denounced the media at the top of their programs Wednesday.

Ingraham instructed viewers on the “Anatomy of a Freak Out” and Hannity offered a history lesson with clips that dated back to election night 2016. Tucker Carlson and the “Fox & Friends” crew also joined in. “The media has spun around like whirling dervishes,” Ingraham said. “They’re giddy with excitement. Never has so much been made of so little.”

Attacking the media is hardly a new strategy for politicians like Trump, who popularized the term “fake news,” or at Fox. The segments illustrate how Fox’s opinion leaders circle the wagons when their heroes are questioned. What’s interesting is the pushbacks came on a week when others at Fox News joined with those critical of the president.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is continuing her “Be Best” program — an ongoing effort to get teens to be more civil online. The first lady visited the Microsoft Innovation and Policy Center in Washington yesterday. She met with more than a dozen students who take part in a Microsoft program that provides ideas and feedback to address the issue of online safety for youngsters. During the visit, Mrs. Trump took in art projects the students designed to represent individual expressions of digital civility.

LOUIS (AP) — The city manager and police chief in a suburban St. Louis town have apologized to a group of black college students after police wrongly accused them of a dine-and-dash and used several squad cars to escort them back to a restaurant. Clayton city manager Craig Owens called the meeting on Thursday with several of the 10 Washington University students “emotionally powerful.”

The students, all incoming freshmen on campus for a summer program, were walking to a light rail station around 12:30 a.m. July 8 after a late-night meal when two officers told them they were suspected of leaving an IHOP restaurant without paying. They had eaten at the restaurant and some had receipts. After being led back to the restaurant, the manager told police the students were not those who left without paying.

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Police responding to a 911 hang-up call from an abandoned building in western New York found something they weren’t expecting: a 4-foot-long (1.2-meter) alligator. WKBW-TV in Buffalo reports officers in the city of Batavia were checking out the inside of the building on Monday for anyone in distress when they found the gator in a make-shift aquarium.

Officers notified the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which sent an environmental conservation officer to the scene. The reptile was handed over to the DEC officer. The agency is now investigating. State environmental conservation laws prohibit the sale or ownership of alligators and other dangerous animals in New York.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Breaking Bad” is gone — but that doesn’t mean we have seen the last of Walter White. The creator of the hit TV show says there’s a good chance that White, the character played by Bryan Cranston, will be in the spinoff show “Better Call Saul” at some point. Also hinted to be returning to the sequel is Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the original. The announcement was made at Comic-Con in San Diego, where creator Vince Gilligan teased about the possible return of two of the show’s most popular characters.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A robbery suspect used a stolen cellphone to snap a selfie and, in the process, gave authorities his identity. That’s according to police in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Shreveport Times reports the victim of a July 10 robbery told police he was held up at gunpoint as he exited his car. The victim said he surrendered cash and two cellphones, and the robber fled.

Three days later, the victim told police the suspect had taken photos of himself that automatically uploaded to the victim’s cloud. The victim retrieved the photos, which investigators then released to the public. Two days later, a tipster gave a suspect’s identity via Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers. Police say 27-year-old Tommy Lee Beverly Jr. is now being sought on an armed robbery charge.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

