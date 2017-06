LEWISBURG – Robert Lee, accused of murdering 42-year-old Jamal Britton of the Lewisburg area, was convicted of murder in the 3rd degree by a Union County jury on Wednesday.

The stabbing murder happened in July, 2016, outside the Century Village Apartments in Buffalo Township. The 39-year-old Lee claims he was just defending himself and thought that the intoxicated Britton had a gun.

(Christopher Elio)