Learn the many benefits of just simply walking

SUNBURY— What is the difference between health and wellness? There are some subtle, life enhancing differences, says Beth Stark, registered dietician at Weis Markets, “In general we look at it as total health, so it’s how you kind of make food choices, how you relieve stress, how you remain physically active and incorporate activity into your lifestyle. All those things certainly do contribute to overall total wellness.”

We have all heard the Weis dieticians talk about healthy eating and mindfulness when grocery shopping and preparing meals, but if you need to begin a workout regimen and don’t know where to start, colleague Kathryn Long says go for a walk, “It’s one of the easiest exercises you can do, you can do it anywhere, its free and there are so many benefits to your health from just simply walking.”

Long says these are the benefits of a regular walk routine:

Decreasing belly fat.

Weight management.

Improving your blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Healthier muscles, bones, and joints.

Improving your sleep and mood.

Cut risk for some cancers.

Boost your creativity and immunity.

