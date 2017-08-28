Learn how to swim at the YMCA

SUNBURY– The Center of Disease Control and Prevention says fatal drowning is the second leading cause of death for children ages one to 14 years old. The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and the Sunbury Elks Club Spreading Antlers Foundation is committed to reduce drowning rates in the Valley.

With funding from the foundation, and the YMCA’s instructors, a new program is afloat. The Y’s Safe Swim Program is for children in school districts’ around the Valley so they can learn how to swim as part of their curriculum.

Wayne Stump, Executive director of the Sunbury YMCA says 600 students will learn how to swim this year, “This school year, we’re going to be serving at Sunbury, the Line Mountain, and Shikellamy School District, and Milton will be serving Milton school district and the Lewisburg school district. So we’re looking to teach roughly 600 second grade boys and girls, how to swim.”

The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA also offers swimming lessons for children and adults. Additionally at the YMCA, fall/winter swimming lessons begin at the Milton YMCA September 12, 13 and 14. October 7 lessons start at the Sunbury branch. The cost is $90 for non-YMCA members, to learn if you qualify for financial assistance contact the Milton YMCA at 570-742-7321 or Sunbury YMCA at 570-286-5636.