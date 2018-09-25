League of Women Voters of Lewisburg schedule candidate training

LEWISBURG – Interested in running for elected office? The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is sponsoring a workshop for people who are thinking about running for public office. The session will be November 17, from 8am to 3pm at the Union County Government Center.

They say they’ll answer the question—why run for public office, they’ll talk about the legal requirements and talk about running a campaign. Additionally, they’ll present ‘best practices’ for campaign strategies, and discuss the unique challenges facing women candidates.

The League says registration is required and they have more information at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org. The League says they are non-partisan organization which does not support any particular candidates or political parties.