League of Women Voters candidate’s night

LEWISBURG– Lewisburg area residents had the opportunity to hear from local candidates for the upcoming primary election at the League of Women Voter’s candidate’s night.

Janice Bigelow, moderator for the evening and said, “The league sponsors non-partisan candidate’s nights to help all voters become better informed about the candidates and their views on the issues. The candidates have the opportunity to express their opinions and to answer questions from voters.”

Candidates for supervisor for East Buffalo, Kelly, and Union Townships were in attendance as well as two candidates for the Lewisburg Borough Council, second ward.

Questions were asked from league members and from the audience. An audience member asked each candidate what are the key issues facing the township.

Dave Jacobson, Union Township candidate spoke about the Route 15 interchange saying, “The elephant in the room for Union Township is the bypass that is cutting through our township, and that bypass has a direct impact to the quality of life of people in our township. I will be an independent voice and the independent perspective on preserving all quality of life while maintaining that logical growth.”

Opponent, Mike Wilson wants to keep that small town feel to Union Township saying, “We’re not in a position like Lewisburg of Kelly, we’re a small town and that’s okay with me.”

The evening ended with candidates for the Lewisburg School Board. There are six openings on the board in attendance were current school board members seeking reelection and some new faces as well. The spring primary election is May 16. (Sarah Benek)