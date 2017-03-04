Leading US economics educator coming to Valley

SELINSGROVE – A leading economic analyst and educator is coming to The Valley Monday, March 6. Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahrani , the director of the Center of Economic Education and a professor of economics at Northern Kentucky University, was on WKOK’s Sunrise to discuss his talk, “How economics explains the world and to understand the world, you need to understand economics. I’m also going to take the opportunity to talk to students about something that I’ve been having a lot of conversations with my own students. That’s not being afraid to make a mistake, or not being afraid to fail.”

Al-Bahrani says we should embrace our failures, “A lot of my students are hesitant to make decisions in life because they are so worried about making the wrong mistake. They feel like whatever decisions they make today will haunt them for the next 30 to 40 years, and really we’re all trying to develop our brand in this world. Your brand is a function of all your experiences and failure is an experience.”

Abdullah Al-Bahrani will be speaking Monday, March 6th at the Degenstein Theater at Susquehanna University at 730pm. His remarks are part of a series of economics education events on the campus of Susquehanna University. (Christopher Elio)