Leadership Susquehanna  Valley accepting nominations for Guy Temple Award 

SELINSGROVE – Leadership Susquehanna Valley is now accepting nominations for its Guy Temple Distinguished Alumni Award. The prestigious alumni recognition is named for the late Guy Temple, who was a tireless community servant and co-founder of LSV. The award recognizes alumni who serve, lead, and achieve for and with non-profits organizations in the Valley. Nominations are due by April 6.

The recipient will be recognized at the Annual Guy Temple Alumni Breakfast June 8. Visit www.leadershipsv.org to download a nomination form, or contact Jenny Wentz at 570-743-4100.