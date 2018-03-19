Lawsuit against the PA Turnpike, state DOT over toll increases: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases. The lawsuit filed Thursday claims the increases violate federal commerce law and hinder a citizen’s constitutional right to travel. The group says money collected from tolls is being used on projects unrelated to the Turnpike System.

A 6 percent increase for cash and E-ZPass went into effect in January. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission previously said the increase was needed to meet funding and capital-improvement obligations. The commission says it is required by law to offer $450 million in supplemental funding to PennDOT annually. Both Turnpike and PennDOT representatives declined to comment on the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are seeking lower toll rates and a possible refund from earlier years.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday’s drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million. Powerball officials say a single winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania that matches all of the winning numbers: 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7. The jackpot from Saturday’s drawing is the eighth-largest ever for the Powerball game.

The specific location where the winning ticket was sold has not been announced. Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest jackpot in Powerball history was $1.6 billion. Three winning tickets were sold in that Jan. 13, 2016, drawing.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teenager who was missing for almost two weeks along with the 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents’ permission was returned home and the man was in custody after the two were found in Mexico, authorities said. Federal agents and Mexican authorities found 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly in Playa del Carmen on Saturday and they were flown to Miami, authorities said.

Police said the girl, who was in good health, arrived on Sunday in Philadelphia and was taken home to Allentown, 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of the city. Esterly was awaiting processing in Miami. The married father of four will face a charge of child custody interference when he arrives in Pennsylvania. The girl’s mother, Miu Luu, told The (Allentown) Morning Call that she cried from relief after being told that the pair had been located.

MOUNTAINTOP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district that played audio clips of the Florida high school mass shooting during a tribute to victims has apologized. Officials said the tribute was broadcast Wednesday during a student protest at the Crestwood School District that was part of nationwide walkout over gun violence following the shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The tribute broadcast over a loudspeaker at the Crestwood Secondary Campus included the sounds of gunfire, students yelling for help and the sirens of emergency vehicles, The (Hazleton) Standard-Speaker reported . It also included interviews with survivors. After complaints from some parents of students in the district, the superintendent apologized Thursday on his personal Twitter account, saying the clip “should not have been played.”

Features

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A baseball bat is cool — so long as it’s used within the confines of the sport. But if you take that same bat — and start bashing people and property with it — the bat isn’t so cool. That’s one way at looking at the situation Facebook finds itself in these days. While people still use it to stay in touch with friends and share pictures and news — recent revelations that bad actors have tapped into the site for nefarious purposes are making people look at the site differently.

The most recent situation came up over the weekend — when it was learned that Facebook let a Donald Trump-affiliated data-mining company get the inside scoop on as many as 50 million Facebook users. That news comes on the heels of news that Russian agents used Facebook to funnel election-related propaganda campaigns — and reports that partisan operatives used the site to promulgate false stories — and make money off it, to boot. In the wake of all of this, some have been urging Facebook to be more transparent about how what people share on the site can be used to build a detailed profile — and how such information can be misused by outsiders.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Nickal reversed an early attack from Ohio State’s Myles Martin and spun him on his back for a first-period pin that clinched Penn State’s seventh team title in eight years at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Nickal won his second-straight title at 184 pounds and joined Zain Retherford (149 pounds) Jason Nolf (157), Vincenzo Joseph (165) as repeat champions for the Nittany Lions, who pulled away to beat the Buckeyes 141.5-133.5.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbra Streisand said she’s never suffered sexual harassment but has felt abused by the media. During a tribute to Streisand’s decades of TV music specials and other programs, producer and long-time admirer Ryan Murphy queried her about her career, the #MeToo movement and her aversion to interviews.

“Never,” she replied when asked if she had been sexually mistreated. “I wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that’s why.”

She acknowledged the power of protests against gender inequality sweeping through Hollywood and society.

“We’re in a strange time now in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the center,” Streisand said during Friday’s Paley Center for Media event held at a packed theater. Her reluctance to talk to news outlets is based on years of what she called inaccurate reporting, including one story that claimed she has an “awards room” at home dedicated to her Oscars, Emmys and other trophies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento animal shelter is seeking supplies and cash donations to care for nearly 300 rabbits taken from a single property. KTXL-TV reports the bunnies are of varying ages and not available for adoption because they are part of an investigation. Folsom Police Department Det. Donald Rowberry says officers were responding to a separate call when they looked over a fence and spotted about 100 rabbits.

The officers called for backup and found many more bunnies hopping in unsanitary living conditions.

Folsom city code allows only two rabbits per home. The Sacramento SPCA received 286 from the home on Friday. The shelter needs small litter boxes, small ceramic bowls and bunny water bottles, among other items.

The group is calling for rabbit-related help through social media with the hashtag #bunoverload2018.

NEW YORK (AP) — Not since “Avatar” has a box-office hit had the kind of staying power of “Black Panther.” Ryan Coogler’s comic-book sensation on Sunday became the first film since James Cameron’s 2009 smash to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. The Disney release grossed $27 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates, pushing its domestic haul to $605.4 million. Worldwide, “Black Panther” has grossed more than $1.1 billion.

Though “Black Panther” has had little competition to contend with throughout February and March, such consistency is especially rare in today’s movie-going world. Before “Avatar,” the last film to do it was 1999’s “The Sixth Sense.” That left second place to the MGM-Warner Bros.’ rebooted “Tomb Raider,” starring Alicia Vikander as the archaeologist adventurer Lara Croft. The $90 million film opened with $23.5 million, largely failing to stir much excitement among moviegoers. Critics gave it mediocre reviews (49 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and ticket-buyers responded with a “meh,” giving it a B CinemaScore.

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin’s birthday celebration is off. She has canceled her show in Newark, New Jersey, on March 25, her 76th birthday. She has also called off her headlining gig at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28. Rod Stewart will replace her at the festival. A statement from Franklin’s management says she has been ordered to rest for at least the next two months. Franklin had announced last year she was going to retire and only do select shows.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(AP) — A dog that was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas. Kara Swindle and her two children were flying on United Airlines from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, during a move to Wichita, Kansas. Their dog Irgo was supposed to be shipped along with them, but when they went to pick up the German Shepherd, they were given a Great Dane instead. United Airlines said the dogs were somehow put on the wrong flights during a connection in Denver. Irgo has now returned to a Wichita airport on a private plane from Japan. And Swindle said he seemed healthy and happy to be home..

Sports, Scores & Skeds

