Large art collection from Florence Putterman donated to Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE — Well-known local artist Florence Putterman has donated a large part of her art collection to Susquehanna University. University officials say Putterman donated more than 1,600 pieces of her artwork to be held in Susquehanna University’s Cunningham Center for Music and Art. The pieces include etchings, woodcuts, silk screens and many others.

Putterman has gained an international reputation as a postmodern painter and printmaker. She taught in the Department of Art at Susquehanna University for many years as an adjunct professor and invited students into her home to tour her studio. Her pieces have been featured in more than 100 solo and group art exhibitions across the United States and Europe. (Ali Stevens)