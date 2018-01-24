 Lane restrictions today on I-80 in Columbia, Montour Co.

You may experience some so-go’s if traveling on Interstate 80 through Montour and Columbia Counties. PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions along I-80 in both counties today. The right lane will be closed on I-80 east at the Columbia County roadside rest area in Mifflin Township. A crew will be installing road sensors.

The right lane of I-80 west at the Montour County roadside rest area in Liberty Township will be closed for roadway patching. The lane closures will begin this morning and remain in effect until mid-afternoon.