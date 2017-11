MONTOUR COUNTY – Watch out for lane restrictions today and tomorrow on Interstate 80 in Montour County. PennDOT says the right westbound lane will be closed today between mile marker 228 and 224.

The lane will be closed until about 5 p.m. A contractor will be repairing a guide rail. Tomorrow, the right westbound lane will be closed again for concrete repairs between mile markers 218 and 217. Work is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.