Driver who died in I-80 wreck was from New Jersey

Name from Tuesday’s I-80 fatal released

NEW COLUMBIA – We now know the name of the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on Interstate 80 in Union county.

50-year-old Ruben Montalvo, of New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at mile marker 206 on I-80 eastbound. The other driver was 41-year-old Larry Kephart of Clearfield County. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. involving a dump truck and a 16-wheel tractor-trailer. Both trucks went through metal road barriers and rolled down a small embankment into a stand of trees. It’s not known how the trucks collided.

The accident caused at least a six-mile backup all day. Fire and rescue personnel from Milton, White Deer Township, and Warrior Run assisted state police at the scene.