SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists in western Snyder County could see some delays along Route 522 Tuesday. PennDOT tells us there will be intermittent lane closures beginning Tuesday on Route 522 east. That’s at the bridge over Beaver Creek in Spring Township.

Lane closures will be in effect during daylight hours weekdays through December 18. PennDOT says a contractor will take borings for a future bridge replacement project.