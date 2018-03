COLUMBIA COUNTY – You may experience some slow go’s on Interstate 80 heading out of the Valley this afternoon. PennDot says there will be a lane closure from noon to 4 p.m. on I-80 east for pothole patching. It will occur from mile marker 244 through 247, just east of the Mifflinville exit to the Luzerne County line. Allow yourself extra time if travelling through that portion of I-80 today.