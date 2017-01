MONTOURSVILLE – Motorists in Union County are advised there will be a lane closure Friday, January 27, on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile 203 in White Deer Township.

An environmental company will close the right driving lane to remove a diesel fuel spill. The lane will be closed beginning at 8 a.m and remain closed until 1 p.m or until the spill removal is complete.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.