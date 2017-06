UPDATE: Traffic is flowing smoothly again on I-80 eastbound.

MONTOURSVILLE – There is a lane closure at mile marker 223 on Interstate 80 eastbound due to a rolled over tractor-trailer. The left lane at the construction zone is blocked. The right lane is open to traffic, but it is slower than usual. No injuries have been reported but drivers are advised to be alert when approaching the area. The lane is expected to be closed for several hours. (Christopher Elio)