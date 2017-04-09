Lake Augusta is going to be talked about at a meeting Monday

SUNBURY – The public is invited to attend an informational meeting about the 2017 boating season on the Susquehanna River and Lake Augusta.

Monday, at the Degenstein Community Library, state house member Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury), will hold a public presentation about the Shikellamy State Park Marina, the fabridam and Lake Augusta.

The presentation will include information on the 2017 boating schedule, the replacement of several bags on the fabridam, the shortened boating season, and the status of marina’s main building along the river. The progress of Kury Point will also be discussed.

The meeting starts at 6:30pm at the library o 5th Street in Sunbury. For more information on the meeting, you can call Representative Schlegel Culver’s office at 570-286-5885. (Sarah Benek)