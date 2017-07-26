Lackawanna College Sunbury center ready to open

SUNBURY – Residents around Sunbury will officially have a place close to home to get their college degree. Lackawanna College is celebrating the opening of it’s new Sunbury Center next week. The first is a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at 11 a.m. You can learn more about the College, plus refreshments will be available.

The second event is an open house for new students Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any perspective students from Northumberland County and the surrounding areas interested in pursing an associate degree are invited.

Students can RSVP at www.lackawanna.edu/openhouse or apply to the College at www.lackawanna.edu/apply. The College is located at 1145 North Fourth Street. The Fall 2017 semester begins August 28.