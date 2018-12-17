Lackawanna College signs transfer agreement w/ Bloomsburg University

SCRANTON – Lackawanna College and Bloomsburg University are partnering to provide a smooth pathway for students earning their degree toward technical leadership. Both colleges announced Monday the signing of a transfer agreement for the program.

The agreement will provide a seamless program-to-program pathway for Lackawanna students to complete their Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Technical Leadership. Students in good academic standing who completed their associated degree at Lackawanna can transfer to Bloomsburg with junior (third-year) status. The bachelor’s degree in Technical Leadership aims to help students take charge of technical work groups, project teams, and service departments.