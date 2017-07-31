Lackawanna College officially opens its doors

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s gate to higher education is officially open. The Lackawanna College Sunbury Center held its ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. A small crowd, including many local elected officials, gathered outside the new location on Fourth Street.

Sunbury Center Director Phil Campbell was very pleased with the turnout, “It looked like we had about 50 or 60 people here. It’s a hot summer day in the middle of Pennsylvania, but it’s a great day, and the fact this many people showed up shows their support is behind Lackawanna College as well.”

Lackawanna College President Mark Volk began with opening remarks. He agreed with State Representative Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th District) saying The Valley’s potential is a big reason the Sunbury Center was created, “You can almost feel it. You look at what’s going on with Geisinger for example, or you look at the new power generation plants, you look at the jobs each of those drive. Sunbury and the greater region around here just kind of set it perfectly.”

Campbell and Mayor David Persing then followed with remarks. Persing says there were two reasons becoming a branch of Lackawanna College made sense for the city, “Because of their interest in us first of all, for their commitment to invest in the city of Sunbury. But second of all, the establishment and success that they’ve had and the success they continue to have right now without the city of Sunbury. For them to stretch out and come down our way is perfect.”

Also in attendance were representatives from U.S. Senator Bob Casey and State Senator John Gordner’s offices, State Representative Kurt Masser, and the Northumberland County Commissioners. The fall semester begins August 28.